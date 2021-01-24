Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $846.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $833.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $874.00 million. Snap reported sales of $560.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Snap by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 37.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 712,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.57. 16,258,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,169,500. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

