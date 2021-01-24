Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce sales of $287.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $304.15 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $883.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $979.34 million, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. 791,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,979. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 35.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

