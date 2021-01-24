Eden Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $78,331.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $932,189.65 and $78,331.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00073789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00769601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.71 or 0.04447863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

