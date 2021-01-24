Insights Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $25,122.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00073789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00769601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.71 or 0.04447863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,331,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSTARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.