EBCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $953,954.32 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00073789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00769601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.71 or 0.04447863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017968 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

