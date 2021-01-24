ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.82 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $184,669.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011106 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00388546 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded up 503.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ROOBEE Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
ROOBEE Coin Trading
