$0.32 EPS Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Investar by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 25,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

