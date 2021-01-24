$0.32 EPS Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investar.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Investar by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.
ISTR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 25,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
