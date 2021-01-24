Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 142,454 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $157,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after buying an additional 713,957 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.