AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Hits $3.88

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00012186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 13% lower against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $2.93 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AS Roma Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.