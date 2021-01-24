Nuco.cloud Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $135,141.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

