$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on INBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. 33,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $318.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

