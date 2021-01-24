Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

