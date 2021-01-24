RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,101.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $31,764.75 or 0.99158969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $33,101.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003519 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 554 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.