Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce $8.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $22.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.16 million to $26.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.35 million, with estimates ranging from $48.99 million to $69.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,513 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YTRA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 485,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,425. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.