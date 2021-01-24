Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.02.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. 2,894,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

