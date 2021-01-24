Brokerages Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.69. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $87,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 638,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

