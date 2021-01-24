Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

