DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,845.50.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

