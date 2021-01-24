Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $22.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

