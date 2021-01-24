Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $96.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 435,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

