Analysts Set Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target at $225.80

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.03. The company had a trading volume of 70,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,223. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.71. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $239.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

