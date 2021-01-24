Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

