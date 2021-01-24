Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.08.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th.
NYSE SYF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
