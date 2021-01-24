LiquidApps Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,434.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $6,434.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047547 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,052,458,062 coins and its circulating supply is 704,469,125 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

