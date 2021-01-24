Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Up 266.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 50.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 266.5% higher against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $317.33 or 0.00987197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $683,616.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00117565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

