CCUniverse Market Cap Reaches $6,431.41 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $6,431.41 and $12.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007618 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

