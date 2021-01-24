DEX Price Hits $0.0475 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $190,311.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00766183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.62 or 0.04400861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017802 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.