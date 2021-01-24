PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 288,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 109,946 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 66,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,417. The stock has a market cap of $994.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $29.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

