Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. 140166 lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 206.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $212.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,266. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

