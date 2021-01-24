Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $206,763.25 and $83.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,171.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.77 or 0.04092989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00429815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.51 or 0.01350621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00539110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00429855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00273401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023303 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,923,442 coins and its circulating supply is 26,806,130 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

