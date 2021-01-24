Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. 4,137,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

