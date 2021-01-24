Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,731.25 ($35.68).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

JMAT stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,995 ($39.13). 774,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,548.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,399.90. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,995 ($39.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.59%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

