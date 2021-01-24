Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $88.25

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,207,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,255. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

