Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Receives €6.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.54 ($7.69).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FRA SHA traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.30 ($7.41). 906,003 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.10. Schaeffler AG has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

