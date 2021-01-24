Elitium Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.52 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00013880 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $134.52 million and approximately $228,919.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.00755227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.64 or 0.04363698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

