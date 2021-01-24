New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.81.

A number of research firms have commented on NYCB. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

