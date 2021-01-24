Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

IKTSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group stock remained flat at $$76.45 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $82.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.