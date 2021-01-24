Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $5.11 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $449.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

