International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 1,019,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,202. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

