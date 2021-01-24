International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.15.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.
International Game Technology stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 1,019,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,202. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
