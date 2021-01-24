$0.35 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. SPS Commerce also posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

