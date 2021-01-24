MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.62 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $13.92 or 0.00043278 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and $4.62 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00054634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00128274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00282130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040023 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,601 tokens. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

MahaDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.