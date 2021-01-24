Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.27 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and $7.81 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.58 or 0.00746709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.68 or 0.04347482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.