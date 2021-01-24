Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

BLRX stock remained flat at $$2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $58.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

