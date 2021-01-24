Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

