Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

