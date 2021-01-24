Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.