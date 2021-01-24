Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report sales of $179.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $180.92 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $722.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.55 million to $724.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $717.00 million, with estimates ranging from $700.57 million to $733.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUZ opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.