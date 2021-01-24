KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.