Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Target Price at $168.65

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.