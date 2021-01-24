Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 9.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,845.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

