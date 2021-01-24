Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 96,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

